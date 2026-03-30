The previous part of this series is here.

The previous part of this series (red horse: war) sought to communicate the depth and breadth of the costs of war. This post will be about famine: the black horse. Because a third of all produced fertilizer comes through the Strait of Hormuz, it is not only energy, but food, which may end up becoming rationed in the coming months ahead.

Beyond this proximate potential cause of relative energy and food poverty, there is an undercurrent of anti-economical behavior by government bureaucrats, worldwide. The officials do not promote free enterprise enough, and promote technocratic solutions to problems, instead — even if they played a role in creating those problems.

A Biblical Warning

The Book of Revelation warns us that economic controls and market-disrupting “lockdowns” and “rationing” demanded under tyranny will get so bad that you will have to work all day, just to earn enough wheat bread (~2 lbs) for sustaining your life and maybe also the life of one other human being:

600 years ago, a skilled worker earned a wage high enough to buy almost 39 lbs of wheat (purple added):

But after LBJ severely reduced economic freedom with his Great Society Welfare/Warfare state, and then Nixon closed the Gold Window (last vestige of the Gold Standard), then U.S. workers (blue line) barely earned enough to buy the same amount of wheat as the skilled worker from 600 years ago (orange line):

[click to enlarge]

Big Ticket Items (cars)

Europe, with its fascination with “Net Zero” as an example, is out ahead of the USA in creating problems and then proposing anti-economical solutions to those problems, solutions which always seem to benefit a small cadre of financiers and billionaires. One of the best economic measures is the sale of big ticket items, like cars:

The dotted line shows that the sale of cars in Europe in 2022 was even below the sale of cars in 2013. The bold line shows the average age of a car on the road. When an economy is free, then opportunity is everywhere, and regular people have the opportunity to buy a brand new car every several years. But Europe is not free.

While not as bad as Europe (yet), the USA is following Europe into the abyss, and has been adopting anti-economic policies, making car ownership less affordable. The average age of a car buyer is, for the first time, well over 10 years higher than median age of an American. The rising cost of ownership since 2017 is alarming:

The continued drift away from free enterprise — and toward “public-private partnerships” (read: fascism) — is making life less affordable for the working class in the USA, even while the ultra-rich, with their crony government contracts, advance. While the buying power of wages rises for some things, these examples are problems:

Electricity

Gasoline

Frozen Orange Juice Concentrate

Ground Beef

A 5-point, free-market solution to the problem of putting food on the table (and so much more) is here.

Reference

[coming soon]