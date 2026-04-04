The previous part of this series is here.

The fourth and final horse mentioned in the Bible is a pale horse, and the rider is Death. I nominated Communist China as best exemplifying this horseman, due to its enduring stance against human dignity and human life. By rejecting human nature, Communism is anti-human, and history reveals it is also anti-life.

People are not names, a Chinese bureaucrat may say, they are numbers. Numbers are things that you can add together or subtract, without asking about the nature of what is being added or subtracted. Numbers are things that can be erased. People in Chinese cities are forced to have digital ID, allowing for social credit scores.

The USA has recently been following China, as we are now expanding our digital ID:

But the Book of Revelation — where the four horseman of the Apocalypse are mentioned — should serve as a warning to us. In Revelation 13, it is foretold that people, in order to be allowed to buy or sell things, would have to become tagged with a biometric identifier on the hand or on the forehead, a “number of his name.”

Being Anti-life

Jan Jekielek is a senior editor at The Epoch Times and he hosts the show called American Thought Leaders. Regarding the idea that Communist China is anti-life, Jan came out with the book Killed to Order, providing evidence of forced organ harvesting in China. Because life is of no value, people are killed for their organs.

Under Communism, people can be put into prison for the beliefs that they hold (“prisoners of conscience”), such as those practicing Falun Gong or Muslims or Christians. To make sure that organs extracted from the prisoners are not rejected by the immune systems of paying recipients, blood types have to match:

And then you have to come up with the cash:

And then, because China does not value human life, they will go ahead “complete the transaction” and extract those human organs for you:

While a common price is $200,000, that is not the final price that China puts on the life of a human being because, for that amount of money, they are willing to kill up to 8 people in order to “make the sale”:

That means that China does not value human life any more than $25,000 (at most):

\(\frac{200000}{8} = 25000\)

In the time that it takes for the delivery of a home entertainment system which had been ordered online (~2 weeks), Chinese officials will have your vital human organ ready for delivery:

The evidence suggests that Communist China is anti-human and anti-life, and that they are using digital and biometric identification for not only social credit scores and purchases of things, but for purchases of “people” as well (at least the vital organs of other people). Instead of following China into techno-tyranny, let’s decide not to.

Reference

[digital ID in the USA] — https://www.tsa.gov/digital-id/participating-states

[John Leake interview of Jan Jekielek about the new book: Killed to Order] —