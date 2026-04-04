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Markker
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I've not yet viewed this interview. I've read reports of Palestinians finding out when receiving the body of a son who was incarcerated by Israelis, that the had organs removed. Also, Canadian MAID participants are encouraged to donate. The thing is, these MAID people must be relatively young, which is really sad, as there must be an age limit for organs. I'm well past donation age, although no idea what it is. The world seems to be a very dark place.

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