Dr. Malone recently reported on a study out of Madrid showing an estimate of COVID shot benefit in kids of age 12-17 (younger kids had no statistically-significant benefit). Here is the supposed benefit kids got:

Unjabbed kids had a risk of being hospitalized “with” COVID of ~0.01% (one one-hundredth of 1%), but jabbed kids had risk just over half as high as that (0.0065%). If you use the estimate for the cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in boys, caused by COVID shots, then it looks as if benefits outweigh that particular risk:

At an estimate of only 1.4 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis caused per 100,000, with 5.3 “hospitalizations with COVID” prevented per 100,000, it almost seems like there is some possible narrow margin of benefit. But don’t jump to conclusions. The chance of getting myocarditis or pericarditis has been estimated to be much higher elsewhere:

For boys of age 12-17 in Taiwan, the second dose of Pfizer led to 12.7 cases per 100,000 — over twice as high as the benefit found in Madrid among those of age 12-17. But it gets worse …

In the USA, with arguably the highest population of boys of age 12-17 who got exposed to the shots, the second dose of Pfizer led to 14.7 excess cases per 100,000 — almost 3x higher than the benefit found in Madrid among those of age 12-17. But it gets even worse …

In Hong Kong, boys of age 12-17 had 37.1 excess cases of myocarditis or pericarditis after the second dose of Pfizer — which is 7x the benefit found in Madrid among those of age 12-17. That’s already a risk for a single condition that is 7x the supposed benefit, and there is “some” risk for other conditions as well.

Even the 95% lower bound on excess cases of myocarditis or pericarditis in Hong Kong is a risk which is over quadruple the postulated benefit from the Madrid study. The evidence suggests that the risk already outweighs the benefits — using just one single risk condition.

Reference

