Nic Hulscher reported on a claim by Peter Hotez, that COVID shots are not known to have caused any deaths. While Nic reveals a published study looking into the matter, those findings could be augmented by VAERS data on Moderna lots. Here are reporting rates of fatal adverse event reports (fatal AERs) per million doses Moderna:

The blue bars are overall rates, and the red bars are for the rate of fatal AERs which cited onset by Day 120. Notice how lots 012 L 20 A and 022 M 20 A had high overall reports and low reports by Day 120. One interpretation of that is that Moderna shots from those lots “took a long time to kill you.”

But for lot 013 L 20 A, almost all fatal AERs were found to have onset by Day 120 — indicating that that lot led to death at much shorter intervals than did 012 L 20 A and 022 M 20 A. While that is interesting in itself, let’s compare the reporting rate of fatal AERs for 10 years of flu shots in the age band of 50-64.**

**The age band of 50-64 is special because it contains the average age of someone receiving the COVID shots (i.e., age 53).

Because of how vast the difference is for comparison to flu shots, we’ll only use the last lot of the chart with the lowest blue bar: 013 M 20 A. Here is how they compare when placed side-by-side:

The reporting rate for this “safest-of-ten” Moderna lots was over 500x the reporting rate for flu shots, yet Hotez still says it is unclear if any deaths have been caused. One wonders how Hotez, with a 500x differential on fatal reports, can say that. The follow-up question for Hotez would be to ask when it would be clear the shots caused deaths:

At 1,000x ?

At 10,000x ?

At 100,000x ?

If a reporting rate for fatality of 500x is not enough to provide clarity on whether or not a new shot had caused any deaths, then what level would result in the needed clarity on the matter?

Enquiring minds want to know.

Reference

[ICAN page with a link to the 17Mb PDF file showing Moderna lot sizes] — https://icandecide.org/article/exclusive-moderna-lot-and-dose-data-release/

[age distribution of those receiving flu shots in 2010-2020] — https://www.cdc.gov/fluvaxview/coverage-by-season/vaccination-2019-2020.html

[MedAlerts VAERS searching tool] — MedAlerts. https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php

Example search result on fatal AERs by flu season (monthly data gives season totals):

Findings showing above: Three fatal AERs applied to the shots given out in the 2010/11 flu season, five applied to the 2011/12 season, four applied to the 2012/13 season, three applied to the 2013/14 flu season, and so on.