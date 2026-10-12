Normal quarterly changes in the level of owner-occupied housing are plus-or-minus ~0.9 million units per quarter, while quarterly changes in renter-occupied housing are a little more volatile, reaching to plus-or-minus ~1.5 million units per quarter. But these typical quarterly changes in housing do not explain what happened to the USA in 2020:

With 8 million new home-owners in a single quarter in 2020, along with the simultaneous loss of 3 million renters, the USA underwent a housing upheaval. Who were those 8 million persons obtaining a new home in those 3 months? Who were those 3 million persons losing a rental unit in those 3 months?

Inquiring minds want to know.

Deeper Dive

The greatest “relative” (percentage-of-baseline) change in owner-occupied housing in 2020 occurred in those who were age 35-44 or even younger:

This indicates that younger adults (age 35-44) were “abruptly” put into homes in 2020 — even though their homeownership rate fell from 70% in 1982 to just 60% in 2025. Their long-term trend reveals a loss of affordability in America, but their steepest jump in 2020 indicates that those citizens might have been “replaced” in 2020.

Reference

[2020 anomaly in homes/rentals] — https://eyeonhousing.org/2025/02/homeownership-rate-for-younger-households-declines/

[young adults were “abruptly” put into homeownership in 2020] — https://census.gov/housing/hvs/data/charts/fig07.pdf