There is a website titled How Bad is my Batch? and it allows you to check to see if the batch you got — such as when vaccinating — is associated with a lot of adverse events. But there is no website that lets you check how bad your hospital is. During COVID, Elmhurst hospital in New York was likened to a “killing center.”

That’s because so many of the COVID patients there died.

One reason that would explain so many COVID patients dying would be if COVID was a very fatal disease to begin with. But variation in mortality outcomes by hospital will show that that is not the case. In many cases then, it was not COVID that was killing you, it was the doctors who were killing you.

But what amount of variation in hospital mortality is acceptable?

When researchers in 2016 checked the outcome of a brand-new technique called transcatheter aortic valve replacement, the risk-adjusted mortality rates (RAMRs) by hospital were shown in a caterpillar plot:

The horizontal dotted line is a mean value, and the hospitals at left did better than average and the hospitals at right did worse than average. The shaded areas show the 95% credible intervals around the individual estimates. Notice how it is the case that no lower bound (bottom of shade) was above the mean death rate.

But this aspect is likely an artifact of having small sample sizes in the hospitals, leading to wide margins of error. When other researchers looked at variation in the proportion of those who either died or became disabled after stroke, the margins of error were less wide, and one of the hospitals was shown to be an outlier:

This study postulated a cutoff value for outliers that involved lower bounds which were over 20% above the mean proportion. After applying that standard to the graph above, we find this:

Seventy-five out of 76 hospitals did not have high death or dependence in stroke patients after 3 months of follow-up — but one hospital (marked above) did. One bad hospital out of 76 might be thought to be “acceptable” — though it is definitely not ideal. But what about the variation in mortality in hospitals during COVID?

Sit down before you look at this caterpillar graph of hospital mortality during COVID:

At left are all hospitals together, but at right, things get even more interesting. The yellow shaded confidence intervals at far right are for “high-burden” hospitals which had at least 0.39 COVID patients during April 2020 for every hospital bed (at least 39% of their beds had had a COVID patient in it during April). Let’s zoom in on that part:

Just look at all of the lower bounds sitting way higher than 20% above the mean. This variability indicates that doctor protocols in those hospitals were dangerous protocols leading to poor outcomes, because it does not make any sense to imagine that COVID, itself, had “decided” to become a more deadly disease in those hospitals versus others.

These hospitals with high burden have a lot of “practice” in treating COVID patients, so there should not be much variability at all in outcomes. An analogy would be when Olympic sprinters race, each with a lot of practice, and each one coming in right after the other — with very little variation in outcome, due to all of the intense preparation:

Just 1% variation in race times separates the first finisher from the last finisher.

Evidence suggests that hospital protocols themselves can explain a majority of COVID hospital deaths. This also calls into question any censorship of the time, because if you have such variation in mortality outcome, then it is imperative for the “good hospitals” to share their successful protocols with the “bad hospitals.”

If censorship is in place, it allows “bad hospitals” to continue failing to save lives.

Deep Perspective

Before good treatments were in wide use, hospital mortality for COVID was 11.5%, as indicated by meta-analysis:

But if 11.5% hospital mortality is what COVID was capable of causing, then hospitals with higher mortality than 11.5% show you the mortality that the hospital protocols were capable of causing. After subtracting away the mortality that COVID was capable of causing, any extra mortality is due to hospitals providing dangerous protocols.

In the modified graph below, the green line represents the mortality that COVID was capable of causing (11.5% of COVID patients die), but the red line shows the “extra mortality” that hospital protocols were capable of causing (almost 50% of COVID patients die):

In other words, “bad protocols” were capable of quadrupling the hospital mortality rate, leading to the horrific conclusion that 75% of deceased COVID patients “didn’t have to die” — but died anyway, due to dangerous hospital protocols.

