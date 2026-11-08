When determining whether a result was brought about organically, by the parties involved — or whether the result was artificial, and contrived by obscure parties acting covertly in their own narrow self-interests — a first place to start is to ask about regularity. Irregularity often coincides with manipulation.

Going into the midterms, Texas was a “red state” with 254 counties, but even though it began red, none of the 254 counties in Texas moved right:

In Michigan, all of the counties moved left:

Overall, it “visually” appears as if there were only 3 states with any counties shifting right:

[click to enlarge]

Here is the same image, but with those 3 visible shifts circled:

[click to enlarge]

Going back to Texas, red counties have never shifted blue like they did in 2026:

When looking at the history of midterm losses, Democrats have never gained so much against a Republican before:

When charting the percentage losses against the prior voter support of the current administration, 2026 stands out as being the highest relative change from what was expected (purple added) — even more relative change than the 2010 blowout, when Tea Party Americans rejected the level of socialism of the Obama administration:

The trendline shows that, the more voter support that you begin with (bottom axis), the more you have to lose (vertical axis). The 2010 blowout at bottom right was a 9% swing, but it happened when the expected swing (dotted trendline) was 5% — a ratio of 1.8:

\(\frac{9}{5} = 1.8\)

But the relative change from what was expected for 2026 is even higher than the 2010 blowout:

\(\frac{7.5}{4} = 1.875\)

The evidence suggests that the 2026 midterm results were irregular, bringing up the possibility that they were not organic, but were, instead, artificial and contrived (manipulated).

Reference

[no Texas county shifted right] — https://www.dallasnews.com/projects/2026/how-talarico-won-texas-county-maps-dallas/

[all Michigan counties shifted left] — https://www.mlive.com/data/2026/11/every-michigan-county-got-bluer-in-2026-see-which-counties-shifted-the-most-least.html

[only 3 states had counties in them which visibly shifted right] — https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/ng-interactive/2026/nov/04/midterm-election-results-maps-guide

[Texas had never “went blue” like it did in 2026] — https://flowingdata.com/2026/11/06/swings-in-texas-over-the-years/

[Democrats have never gained as much in a midterm as they did in 2026] — https://statmodeling.stat.columbia.edu/2026/11/07/2026-compared-to-other-dramatic-midterm-election-reversals-of-the-past-half-century/