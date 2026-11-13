NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

NASA scientists did not have an explanation for the heat wave of 2023, but that’s because they do not ascribe proper weight to the activity of the sun. By wrongly thinking that the sun is only a minor player when it comes to climate forcing, NASA scientists were left dumbfounded. Here is the record of solar activity (note added):

From 2022 going forward, solar activity was higher than predicted, explaining the heat wave of 2023. The evidence suggests that NASA should begin to incorporate knowledge about how the solar activity “self-amplifies” because higher activity blocks out cosmic rays which, themselves, initiate the formation of low clouds.

Because the cosmic rays ionize molecules in the atmosphere, they lead to Cloud Condensation Nuclei (CCN) — or, more simply, they “seed” a new cloud. When the sun is strong, it blocks cosmic rays, keeping low clouds from forming as much. This amplification of solar activity is from 2x-to-4x the original change from the solar activity.

In other words, the sun is at least twice as much of a climate driver as NASA scientists currently believe it to be, and up to 4x as much of a climate driver as NASA scientists currently believe it to be.

Reference

[scientists at NASA are not able to explain the heat of 2023 (and 2024)] — https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/153588/charting-the-exceptional-unexpected-heat-of-2023-and-2024

[record of solar activity] — https://www.spaceweather.gov/products/solar-cycle-progression

[“self-amplification” effect of solar activity on cloud formation] — https://physicsworld.com/a/physicists-claim-further-evidence-of-link-between-cosmic-rays-and-cloud-formation/

.