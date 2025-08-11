Solving a problem “on paper” is most often easier than solving it “in real life.” That’s why I can’t take much credit for completely solving our looming debt crisis. In fact, the work was not really done by me, I only made the choices from what the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) gave me, and everything got fixed:

By 2035, I had federal debt down below 80% of GDP, and by 2050, down to below 10% of GDP. The scorecard at right reveals that I utilized libertarian philosophy** to get such good outcomes, because I refused to increase income taxes in order to completely solve the looming budget crisis.

**Libertarian philosophy reveals that income taxes are counter-productive and should not be used by governments. That’s because a general truism exists: “You will get less of whatever it is that you tax.” But getting less income (because we tax it) undermines us, and trades away long-term sustainability for a fleeting, short-term budget fix.

If I had been willing to hike taxes, there’d be a surplus by 2050. You can see if you can do better than me by going to the website and making all of the choices of what gets cut and what stays in place. I was able to create $17 trillion in savings, but you might be able to beat that amount if you try.

Though not fool-proof, one way to fix U.S. finances is to put each line item of the CRFB budget fixer tool on the ballot — letting individual citizens “decide” how to cut U.S. spending. This form of “direct-democracy” is not fool-proof and can often become dangerous though, because there are some checks and balances that we’d be ignoring.

Reference

[web tool allowing users to see the choices politicians face] — https://www.crfb.org/debtfixer