Sasha Latypova recently reported on Bill S1023 in Idaho, a bill about Medical Freedom, which just passed the House Health & Welfare Committee and should now proceed to a floor vote so that the Governor can sign it into law. It goes beyond COVID to all medicine. Here’s a snippet from an amended section showing how powerful the bill is:

Section 4 states that you cannot require any medical intervention to attend, or work in, a school. Section 5 states that you cannot mandate a medical intervention to anyone. Section 6 states that you cannot require a medical intervention for someone to receive government benefits or services, including public transportation.

Section 7 is the only section with an ideologic problem, because it preempts the personal decision-making of private business owners — but when a nation has perfected freedom, then government doesn’t tell business to do anything. It is not a proper role of government to interfere in the business affairs of private citizens:

Reference

[humans have the right to make labor contracts on their own terms, without first needing to seek permission from their government (1897 ruling of U.S. Supreme Court)] — https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/essay/amdt14-S1-5-2/ALDE_00013748/