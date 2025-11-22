NOTE: The previous post on this topic is here.

To follow-up on the previous post, here is the “statistical proof” that COVID did not pose a threat to the mortality of 65 year-olds in Sweden:

The metric being used is a modification of the Hampel Identifier, a robust way to analyze time series data in order to check for any anomalies. The multiplication factor of 1.4826 in the subtitle normalizes the expectation of the standardized residuals shown by the line graph (sets a threshold based on where it’d be if data are normal).

The formula for each year’s value is:

\(\frac{\text{( This year's death rate}-\text{Median death rate )}}{\text{Median absolute deviation}}\)

Because a median is being used rather than a mean, and the median of all absolute deviations are being used rather than a standard deviation, the correction factor of 1.4826 — by transforming the data — allows for finding the critical reference value under the logical assumption that death rates are normally distributed.

When you are 5 standard deviations from the mean in a normal distribution, then you are 7.41 “median absolute deviations” from the median of that normal distribution (although mean = median in a normal distribution, the two variance estimates differ from each other by a specific proportion).

Any continuous outcome which has many independent causal factors or processes will approximate a normal distribution when the data set becomes large enough. Age is being held constant here, at age 65, so the causal factors inside of that narrow age band can be said to largely be acting independently of one another.

Tracking one year’s death to the next, one expects variation from stochastic (random) processes coming into-and-out-of-play during each year.

Even if using the more liberal number of standard deviations of +/- 3 standard deviations — leading to a lower critical reference value of 4.45 after multiplying by 1.4826 — the death data from Sweden reveals that COVID did not present any kind of a mortality threat to 65 year-olds in Sweden during the unprotected year of 2020.

The upshot of this analysis reveals that COVID was largely a “dog-and-pony” show that was sold to the general public in order to attempt to rationalize top-down, draconian “mitigation measures” which could get retroactively blamed for the presence or absence of abnormal mortality in 2020, leaving 2021 open for “vaccines.”

Luckily though, Sweden served as the world’s “control group” because they vehemently refused to initiate draconian, top-down measures on their population. This makes their death data “the most honest and relevant” death data which exists in order to evaluate the natural (underlying) threat of COVID in the first place.

It turns out that COVID was not much more virulent than seasonal flu, leading to typical mortality for 65 year-olds in Sweden — just as if the flu had been circulating there, instead of COVID.

End Notes

Median Deaths per 1,000 among 65 year-olds in Sweden:

Worksheet for computing the modified Hampel Identifier (showing a 1773 anomaly):

[click to enlarge]

Reference

[death rate for 45 year-olds in Sweden] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/annual-death-rates-in-different-age-groups?country=~SWE

[background on Hampel Identifier for time series data] — https://blogs.sas.com/content/iml/2021/06/01/hampel-filter-robust-outliers.html