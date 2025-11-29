Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD), over at the Okay Then News substack, recently reported on how researchers discovered very disturbing correlations between three things in Germany: COVID, COVID shots, and excess death. Not as much was going on in Germany in 2020 with regard to COVID deaths and excess deaths.

But after COVID shots rolled out, things worsened.

To augment their findings, I ran a modified Hampel anomaly identifier analysis (an MHAI analysis) on the yearly death rate for those in Germany who are of the age of 65:

Since 1957, three or four death rate anomalies have been seen in those of age 65 in Germany. The first one at left was back when the Berlin Wall still stood (before reunification), so that could merely be the commies “taking people out” (Communists are well known to be people who are willing to murder others if it serves their ideals).

At the end of the 20th century, two years of hyper-low death rates occurred among those of age 65 in Germany. The cause of that would require further investigation which is beyond the scope of this particular report. And here is the same chart with notes in it, explaining what went on during COVID at right:

As the analysis shows, 2020 was “regular” but 2021 was “irregular” — as the death rate reached so high that it broke through the critical threshold deviation from what is normal for this age group in this nation in this particular time period. But then we have to ask ourselves:

What was present in 2021 but not 2020?

The obvious answer is that the COVID shots are that “new thing” which began in earnest in 2021, but which was also almost entirely absent in 2020. Being the major thing which changed, it stands to reason that it is the prime suspect (the logical “culprit”) behind the increase in the death rate.

Reference

[death rate for 65 year-olds in Germany] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/annual-death-rates-in-different-age-groups?country=~DEU

[background on Hampel Identifier for time series data] — https://blogs.sas.com/content/iml/2021/06/01/hampel-filter-robust-outliers.html