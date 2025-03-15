In this prior report, it was discovered by German researchers that COVID wasn’t substantially worse than flu. In fact, they found out that a short bout of flu was worse than all of COVID, put together. But if just 6 weeks of flu can create more death than two full years of COVID, then that means COVID shots should be as safe as flu shots.

If the disease you attempt to protect against isn’t much worse, then the injection you give in order to obtain that protection had better not be much worse as well. Only proportional medicine should be used, and it would make no sense to give a shot that is 300x more dangerous for a disease not even twice as dangerous as a benchmark one.

But when 15 Moderna lots are searched for fatal adverse event reports (fatal AERs) with onset by Day 120, the reporting rate per million doses works out to over 50 reports per million doses, while that same reporting rate for adults taking flu shots over the 5 flu seasons from 2015 to 2020 is only 0.2 per million doses:

To repeat, if COVID isn’t much worse than flu, then COVID shots should not be much worse (for you) than flu shots. The reporting rate of fatal AERs for these 15 lots averaged out at over 300x. Here are the individual rate ratios for Moderna vs. flu shots:

Even the “safest” of these 15 Moderna lots (031 L 20 A, found at right) had a reporting rate of fatal AERs per million doses which was 193x the rate which is typical for flu shots.

Deep Notes

Here are the notes taken when researching this material (DBD120 = “dead by Day 120”):

[click to enlarge]

Reference

[ICAN page with a link to the 17Mb PDF file showing Moderna lot sizes] — https://icandecide.org/article/exclusive-moderna-lot-and-dose-data-release/

[age distribution of those receiving flu shots in 2010-2020] — https://www.cdc.gov/fluvaxview/coverage-by-season/vaccination-2019-2020.html

[narrow-band age groups by year] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/population-by-five-year-age-group

[MedAlerts VAERS searching tool] — MedAlerts. https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php

Example search result for flu shots among adults: