As reported by Jessica Rose, Senator Ron Johnson has been showing how it was that the COVID shots were not safe, at least not when compared to other immunization products which have been given to the American population through history. But what if they had turned out to be safe, would they have still proven to be “worth it?”

When drug firms get sweetheart deals from the government, then the taxpayer funds the drug firm but you always have to ask: Is it “worth it” to buy this immune product? When a cocoon strategy (parents get vaccinated against pertussis to protect the newborn) was evaluated, it turned out to be not “worth it”:

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The Meregaglia et al. study highlighted above was from 2013, and back then, spending 100,000 euros to prevent a single pertussis-related hospitalization was deemed not to be “cost-effective.” Using the price levels from the USA data, a crude adjustment of those euros from 2013 would mean that they would be worth 126,000 euros in 2022.

That is an amount which is “not worth it.”

When researchers checked for the cost of preventing an elderly hospitalization from flu or pneumococcal disease back in 2004, they found out that it cost $11,000:

Using the price levels from the USA, those $11,000 dollars from 2004 would be worth ~$17,000 in 2022. That is an amount which can be considered to be “worth it.” Good products are products which are able to prevent a hospitalization for each $17,000 which are spent on them. Bad products are any immune products that cost 10x higher than that.

In other words, if it costs $170,000 to prevent a hospitalization, it isn’t cost-effective.

How much do booster shots cost?

This 2024 price of $201.99 for a COVID booster shot will be used for the analysis below, even though more recent quotes now go as high as $373 if choosing Moderna (and up to $287 for Pfizer):

Do COVID boosters prevent one single hospitalization for each $17,000 spent?

Taking UK evidence at face value rather than questioning it, evidence suggests that COVID booster shots cost at least 43x too much compared to what would have been required for them to have been deemed “cost-effective” medical products. For teenagers, they cost 873x too much to be considered to be a cost-effective product.

For teenagers, to be cost-effective, booster shots should cost $0.23 (23 cents).

Check out how much it cost in young adults to prevent a “severe” hospitalization:

Using the same crude metric of preventing a single hospitalization for each $17,000 spent on the product, COVID boosters in young adults are 3,270x more costly than would have been needed in order to characterize them as cost-effective products. The evidence suggests that COVID shots are “a racket.”

Reference

[number of booster shot dose to prevent one hospitalization] — https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-vaccination-programme-for-2023-jcvi-interim-advice-8-november-2022/appendix-1-estimation-of-number-needed-to-vaccinate-to-prevent-a-covid-19-hospitalisation-for-primary-vaccination-booster-vaccination-3rd-dose-au

[cost-effectiveness of prior vaccine programs] — https://www.nitag-resource.org/sites/default/files/628a245229b988aaf3a7560b715df3941cfdfb13_1.pdf

[previous COVID booster shot costs] — https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/05/health/covid-vaccine-cost-pharmacies/index.html

[recent COVID booster shot costs] — https://www.singlecare.com/blog/covid-19-vaccine-without-insurance/