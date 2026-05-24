President Ronald Reagan took office in 1981, after the USA had had a bad stint of anti-economic socialism, courtesy of Jimmy Carter and his welfare-state comrades. After those anti-capitalists had killed all growth in U.S. real GDP, it took the Reagan administration two years to get the USA back on track:

This means that, if socialists have been in charge for very long, then capitalists (who attempt to fix the problems created by the socialists) should be given approximately two years in order to prove themselves worthy of the task. Currently, the Trump administration is over halfway through this 2-year trial period.

While changes to the way inflation is measured, along with greater government involvement in GDP, have now made it “easy” to post positive real GDP growth in the USA, home and car sales, along with the average age of the buyers, will tell you the real picture of the economy. Those are things to watch out for.

Homes

It looks like, in 2025, there were ~4 yearly homes built for every 100 persons of age 16 or older, but earlier eras had 7.5 yearly homes for each 100 persons. In 2025, Americans were at least 45% more “house poor” than they were prior to 2005.

Cars

In 2025, almost 6 vehicles per year were sold for each 100 persons of age 16+, but it used to be the case that over 7 vehicles per year were sold for each 100 persons of age 16+.

Reference

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Real Gross Domestic Product [GDPC1], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GDPC1

U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, New Privately-Owned Housing Units Started: Single-Family Units [HOUST1F], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/HOUST1F

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Motor Vehicle Retail Sales: Domestic and Foreign Autos [LAUTONSA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LAUTONSA

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Motor Vehicle Retail Sales: Light Weight Trucks [LTRUCKNSA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LTRUCKNSA

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Population Level [CNP16OV], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CNP16OV