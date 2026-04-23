NOTE: The previous report on this topic is here.

I reworked the odds by incorporating one more person which I had not known about during the second report. If the 10 latest scientists had merely “gone missing” — then it would not rule-out coincidence:

The above distribution of the number of adults going missing each year — given a pool of 10,000 adults — is actually a discrete distribution, but graphed in a continuous manner for easier viewing. The expected number to go missing is approximately “six adults” — where the probability on that many going missing is highest (15% chance).

But things change if all of the 10 scientists were killed in that 299-day time window:

Here are the notes, including one more person (yellow-highlighted job description at right) which I had not known about during the second report:

[click to enlarge]

If these 10 are all murders, then the chance of foul play is:

99.99999999%

Reference

[news report on missing/dead scientists] — https://www.dailymail.com/sciencetech/article-15722375/missing-nuclear-official-new-mexico-secrets.html

[another dead rocket scientist] — https://www.wnd.com/2026/04/another-29-year-old-nasa-engineer-who-was