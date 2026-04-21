NOTE: The first report on this topic is here.

In the previous report, seven scientists with ties to defense agencies went missing or were known to be dead and/or murdered in a 250-day time window. While all seven going missing in that time window had a probability of 18%, if all seven were murdered then the probability of no conspiracy was less than 1 in a million.

Here is an image from the updated report on the news:

I reworked the odds by incorporating two more people (yellow-highlighted below) which I had not known about during the first report:

[click to enlarge]

The new chance for all 9 to merely “go missing” in the new time window of 299 days was 10% (green cell). But if you assume all 9 were murdered, then the chance that there is no conspiracy linking them all together is less than 3 chances in a billion. Put positively, if these are all murders, then the chance of foul play is:

99.99999975%

Reference

[news report on missing/dead scientists] — https://www.dailymail.com/sciencetech/article-15722375/missing-nuclear-official-new-mexico-secrets.html