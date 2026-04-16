In 1948, a propaganda cartoon was created, called Make Mine Freedom. Though put out as anti-Communist propaganda, it showed what happens when Capitalism wins and the people are left free to transact with one another to mutual benefit. Regarding numbers in post-secondary education, the USA (top) beat the entire world (bottom):

Regarding living standards, the USA beat out the combined income of 6 other nations:

Besides this outcome-based evaluation of the merit of the freedom of Capitalism, there is also a moral case for Capitalism:

Because Capitalism is inherently “other-regarding” — i.e., to get ahead, you have to begin to care about what other people want in life (and give it to them) — it is morally superior to other social systems such as the top-down planning of Technocracy. AI surveillance and Digital ID and Social Credit Scores are morally-inferior systems.

Capitalism is the only social system that fully respects individual rights and justice.

Now that we found out “how the West was won,” we can look to “the East” in order to catch a glimpse of what life would be like if Technocracy wins. Perhaps the most technocratic nation is China, where 2 out of every 3 businesses is state-owned or state-controlled (in theory, all business in China is state-controlled).

What Technocracy brings: “Ghost Cities”

Because planning is “top-down” in China, it allows for the existence of Ponzi Schemes, where things such as homes are not purchased because of the value they bring, but they are purchased because of the belief that other people will then have to purchase them from you, at a higher price than you paid.

In such a pyramid scheme, the only reason to enter the market is the belief that others will get forced into the market — forced to buy your property from you at high prices. It is not freedom or Capitalism, but it is how the technocrats in China operate. Such short-term thinking is commonplace among technocrats or Communists.

But when demand dries up because the people do not earn enough money to be able to afford high living standards, then you are left with huge creations which have no use other than to serve as baron spectacles of failed central-planning:

70% drop in Real Estate prices

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Over $150 Billion and still 90% Vacant

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Projects halted half-way through

Either on purpose or by accident, China has attempted to emulate popular places or things:

Two people in “Paris” (at bottom left)

The Manhattan Project

China’s attempt at a Disney World

The Hunger Games

Mad Max

The evidence suggests that we should not let Technocrats create systems of control, such as AI-surveillance, Digital ID, and Social Credit Scores. It’ll bring us dystopia.