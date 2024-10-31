If vaccines caused autism, then you would expect at least two things to occur:

— rising prevalence after the 1970s

—peak rates near age 6

Back in the 1970s, only 3 vaccines — covering 7 total diseases — were recommended:

But then the childhood vaccine schedule grew and grew, so that by just age 1 (12 months old), infants get at least 24 total shots:

If vaccines caused autism, then you would expect for the incidence of autism diagnoses to rise along with this remarkable rise in vaccine administration.

Also, after getting hit hard for the first year of life (up to 18 months, actually), later on — during ages 4 to 6 — kids get dosed again with final doses of four types of prior vaccines:

For this reason, not only would it be expected that autism rates would rise, but also that kids around age 6 would show up with the highest autism rates — having had the highest and final doses of four of the types of vaccines.

CDC reports a rising prevalence, from 1-child-in-150 back in 2000, to 1-child-in-36 today:

The situation is even worse when just looking at boys, who have an autism prevalence now of 1-boy-in-23 (4.3% of boys):

And a new report in JAMA shows that kids in the age group of around 6 years old (kids who have had that final round of childhood vaccines) have the most autism:

The evidence, though circumstantial, does suggest that vaccines cause autism.

Reference

[the “three-vaccine” schedule from the 1970s] — https://www.marinhealthcare.org/upload/public-meetings/2018-06-19-600-pm-mhd-community-health-seminar-vaccination/BRANCO_06192018_MGH%20Vaccine%20Presentation.pdf

[recent childhood vaccine schedule] — https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/11288-childhood-immunization-schedule?sf263367950=1

[CDC reports of autism prevalence] — https://www.cdc.gov/autism/data-research/index.html

[National Institute of Mental Health report on autism by sex] — https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/autism-spectrum-disorder-asd

[new JAMA report on autism, showing kids 5-8 had the highest rate] — Grosvenor LP, Croen LA, Lynch FL, Marafino BJ, Maye M, Penfold RB, Simon GE, Ames JL. Autism Diagnosis Among US Children and Adults, 2011-2022. JAMA Netw Open. 2024 Oct 1;7(10):e2442218. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.42218. PMID: 39476234. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2825472