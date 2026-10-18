Deep’s Newsletter

Deep’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pray With Your Legs's avatar
Pray With Your Legs
8d

Is it my imagination or did we start to “drift away from capitalism” around the same time that the WEF whose motto is reducing consumption and consumers since 1971; except our own, came into existence?

The WEF global superclass seemed to start forming cartels in every major industry and engage in circular financing.

Interesting thesis?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Deep Dive
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Deep Dive · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture