Capitalism is represented by free production and free exchange under a system of sound money, but we've been drifting away from it for at least half of a century. If you go back and imagine what would have happened to us if we had remained capitalist, then you find out that we would not have many of our current problems today:

[click to enlarge]

The dark blue line is the real weekly wage of workers in manufacturing and, back when we were capitalist, it rose very fast. If we remained capitalist, then it might have continued on trend, resulting in everyday Americans being twice as rich as they currently are today. Being twice as rich, many of our current problems would be solved.

Reference

[nominal weekly pay] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Weekly Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Manufacturing [CES3000000030], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CES3000000030

[consumer price index] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: All Items in U.S. City Average [CPIAUCNS], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CPIAUCNS