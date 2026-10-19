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Perry Simms's avatar
Perry Simms
4dEdited

Yes, moneyprinting is the great hidden crime that Austrian economists (mises.org, fee.org) have been pointing-to for over a century.

The causation for the spike observed here, however, is more complicated than just moneyprinting.

The fuller analysis includes other forms of money, and how those assets shift from one form to another.

The increase in cash can also be from assets flowing away from longer-term investments (capital building) to more immediate-spending (liquidity). The labyrinth of government interference just got worse with the Federal Reserve and other central banks deploying facilities like the Primary Dealer Credit Facility (PDCF) and Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility (MMLF)

That shift to liquidity can be due to a blockage in assets flowing to productive investments. If the government starts going crazy with regulations, there's a blockage in reinvestment of profits into your own productive assets, into repair, R&D, and expansion, and that blockage can be appear as higher 'water levels' in the bank account.

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Torgul's avatar
Torgul
7d

Thank you. And likely a lot of it stolen, and most or all of it printed out of "thin air".

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