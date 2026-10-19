Nothing causes inflation like immediately-spendable cash. In this prior report, it was revealed that the federal government agreed to spend more than $5 trillion dollars (more than 5,000 billion dollars) on financial “stimulus” which was at least ostensibly related to COVID. But check out the monetary accommodation of that spending:

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In ~2 years, immediately-spendable cash (hard currency and personal and corporate checking account balances) more than doubled — going from $3.3 trillion in February 2020 to $7.7 trillion in August 2022. That is equivalent to a yearly growth in the money supply that is higher than a 40% annual percentage rate (APR).

But growing the money supply by more than 40% per year is not a recipe for success. It punishes savings and it introduces uncertainty into investments overall, especially for new ventures. The USA should, instead, return to sound money, like we had when our Federal Reserve first started, back when it had to operate under a Gold Standard.

That Gold Standard kept the Federal Reserve “disciplined” so that it could not engage in dangerously-speculative ventures, such as by flirting with a Zero Lower Bound of interest rates.

Reference

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Currency Component of M1 Plus Demand Deposits (DISCONTINUED) [CURRDD], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CURRDD