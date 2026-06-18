As reported by Alex Berenson over at Unreported Truths, a new JAMA study came out lauding the benefits of modRNA COVID injections, citing how the numbers make it look as if the COVID shots cut the risk of serious cardiac events:

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But when you open up their data supplement in order to have a look at the evolution of all-cause mortality, something odd arises (purple marks added):

Before reaching Week 4 (the numbers along the bottom are “months”), there had been enough separation in all-cause mortality to reach statistical significance. That’s odd. Getting separation that early indicates that the COVID shots are like a Magic Elixir, dramatically reducing death, even before enough people had had a chance to fall ill.

But COVID was not a very big deal in 2024 and 2025, so COVID cannot be used in order to explain the statistically-significant difference in all-cause mortality, especially a divergence which only took 3 weeks to arise. One wonders if this “COVID shots are good for your heart!” study is meant to cover something up.

Let’s check the serious adverse event reports for cardiac disorders for 2021:

Serious Cardiac Disorder Reports

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When compared to the highlighted baseline years from 2010-2019, there were 143x as many serious cardiac disorders reported in 2021. But if the numbers were only expected to quadruple for 2021 (twice as many shots went out, twice the propensity to report adverse effects), then COVID shots are 36x more harmful to your heart.

And let’s check for serious vascular disorders:

Serious Vascular Disorder Reports

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When compared to the highlighted baseline years from 2010-2019, there were 155x as many serious vascular disorders reported in 2021. But if the numbers were only expected to quadruple for 2021 (twice as many shots went out, twice the propensity to report adverse effects), then COVID shots are 39x more harmful to your blood vessels.

The evidence suggests that the JAMA study was an attempted cover-up of adverse cardiovascular adverse effects from the COVID shots. By saying that COVID shots are actually good for your heart, the researchers preempt any criticism of them being bad for your heart. It is doubly-odd, given how myocarditis risk is officially acknowledged.

Reference

[JAMA study claiming COVID shots are good for your heart] — https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2850241

[search page for adverse event reports in the VAERS database] — https://medalerts.org/index.php