As reported in a previous installment, mRNA COVID shots are up to 80x more dangerous to take into your body than typical yearly vaccines are — and this unconveyed danger is reason for a current lawsuit against Pfizer. But in addition to the tremendous harm caused by the shots, we can ask if we were lied to.

In October of 2021, the CDC claimed that getting COVID shots would protect both you and your loved ones when you meet them over the holidays:

Tony Fauci even said that you will be allowed to enjoy your own holiday, as long as everyone capable of taking COVID shots takes them prior to meeting up with each other:

Thanks, Tony!

[end sarcasm]

In an unknown month, CDC released this 10-second video:

And here is CDC saying that the best thing that you as an individual are capable of doing, in order to prevent COVID disease in others, is to get the experimental COVID shots:

But was it true?

By October 2021 — when CDC released its holiday season guidelines — information was already available that the primary series (first two doses of COVID shots) did not provide statistically-significant protection against the Delta variant which had become dominant by 5 July 2021:

Purple markings have been added to the top-right of the following image, showing how there was no significant protection against the onward transmission of Delta variant when someone had completed their primary, two-dose series of COVID shots:

[click to enlarge]

The blue diamond represents the secondary attack rate (SAR) — the “transmit it to others” rate — of those who refrained from taking the COVID shots. The orange diamond represents those who had only received one dose, and the dark diamond represents those who had taken the two-dose, primary series.

In Omicron, notice how 51% of the close household contacts of unjabbed persons got COVID, and how 51% of the close household contacts of fully-dosed persons got COVID — and how it was even worse if someone took one jab. Again, the Delta variant data would have been available to the CDC when it made the October guideline for the holidays.

Besides being the source for others (being the “index case” who passes COVID to others), you can ask if getting COVID shots at least protect you from getting it from another person who may be the real index case, while you are the susceptible contact. The evidence reveals that even that kind of “protection” disappeared with Omicron:

At least someone at CDC “knew better” when CDC came out with the October 2021 holiday guidelines — because the Delta variant data above was already available to the CDC. At the end of December 2021, Omicron replaced Delta, and COVID shots — even boosters — no longer had data implying any statistically-significant protection.

Interestingly, if CDC had been privy to the Case Counting-Window Bias — where you don’t count COVID cases as “vaccinated cases” unless they are cases which occur at least 14 days after the 2nd dose of the primary series — then, right at the moment when they would need for data to be interrupted, a “new variant” Delta came along:

While COVID shot uptake is surging, then you will be able to statistically “hide” any COVID morbidity and mortality inside of the 14-day window after the 2nd dose — but when people stop taking 2nd doses, then you can begin to get into trouble (unless data can be interrupted, perhaps by a “new variant”, so that extra harm is “allowed”).

If extra harm is allowed to be witnessed in fully-dosed persons without questioning the efficacy of the shots — because a “new entity” just came on the scene which does not respond like the “old entity” did to COVID shots — then that extra harm can be waved away by saying to people: Things are different now.

But doesn’t it seem “lucky” that “things became different” just at that point in time when the Case Counting-Window Bias would begin to fail to hide post-dose harms?

Reference

[CDC October holiday guidelines] — https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/cdc-released-covid-19-guidelines-163300774.html

[10-second video by CDC saying that your shot protects others around you] — https://archive.cdc.gov/www_cdc_gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/videos/Protect-your-loved-ones.mp4

[while zinc and vitamins C and D were better, CDC said the “best thing” is the shot] — https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/112749/cdc_112749_DS1.pdf

[Delta became dominant exactly halfway through 2021 (first week of July)] — https://ourworldindata.org/key-charts-understand-covid-pandemic

[by Delta (mid-2021), COVID jabs lost any significance in onward transmission] — https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2791601

[Delta came along at the precise moment that 2nd-dose uptake tanked] — https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations