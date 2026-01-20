A previous post on this topic is here.

Dr. McCullough has been criticizing the new food pyramid based on the content of saturated fat, but scientific findings are more inconsistent than what has been implied by Dr. McCullough. In a trial with obese people who suffered from metabolic syndrome (Syndrome X), a low-carb diet high in saturated fat improved risk markers:

The low-carb diet is called LC and the bottom left reveals that it had 100 grams of saturated fatty acids (SFA) — with 74% fat, overall. The best indicators of risk involve ratios such as the total cholesterol-to-HDL ratio, or the LDL-to-HDL ratio (or the apolipoproteins associated with these). 100 grams of saturated fat raised HDL:

That’s one-half of the ratio, and the dangerous type of LDL is the small, dense LDL and — once again — 100 grams of saturated fat caused improvement in this marker (purple markings added):

The evidence suggests that saturated fats — in the context of a low-carbohydrate diet — can be very good for you to consume (can be “heart healthy”). The statistically-significant benefits found above involved a diet made up of 30% saturated fat by energy — 3x higher than what the legacy recommendation had been for decades.

Most people on the LC diet no longer had metabolic syndrome (the diet “cured” them).

Reference

Hyde PN, Sapper TN, Crabtree CD, LaFountain RA, Bowling ML, Buga A, Fell B, McSwiney FT, Dickerson RM, Miller VJ, Scandling D, Simonetti OP, Phinney SD, Kraemer WJ, King SA, Krauss RM, Volek JS. Dietary carbohydrate restriction improves metabolic syndrome independent of weight loss. JCI Insight. 2019 Jun 20;4(12):e128308. doi: 10.1172/jci.insight.128308. PMID: 31217353; PMCID: PMC6629108. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6629108/