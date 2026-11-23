NOTE: The prior report on this topic is here.

In the typical Midterm election, you will find that approximately 3 of the races for U.S. Senate will have vote shares that are found to be somewhere between 80% to 88% of the prior General-election winner’s vote share in that state:

But the 2026 Midterm is an outlier:

The count of states with vote shares within 80%-88% of the prior General-election vote shares can be assumed to be Poisson-distributed.

Even when the typical count is 4 states that are found to have between 80% to 88% of the prior General-election vote share — like was true in the 1998 Midterm election — then the chance to witness a result that is at least as extreme as the 2026 Midterm result (more than 22 states with vote shares within 80%-88%) is less than one-in-16 billion:

\frac{1}{0.000000005973} = 16742005690

At just one chance in 16,742,005,690 — the evidence very-strongly suggests that the 2026 Midterm was rigged. The best current explanation is that an algorithm was utilized — rather than an organic count of actual votes — in order to determine the vote shares of the 2026 Midterm.

Reference

[results in prior elections] — https://uselectionatlas.org/RESULTS/

[2026 vote shares] — https://www.wsj.com/election/2026/general

Notes from above:

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