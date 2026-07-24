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Torgul
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It was significant, consequential and treasonous by all citizens that knowingly participated in it.

It was obvious, in real time. It was like seeing a cat run across the street, and then having130 people jump out of a bush saying "You didn't see a cat" ... But I did see the cat.

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