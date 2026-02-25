India gave up on taking COVID shots ...
… and their COVID deaths (black line) then plummeted to near zero and stayed there:
The evidence in India suggests that giving up almost entirely on taking COVID shots leads to a situation where people no longer die of COVID to any great degree. This is the type of evidence you would see if it were the case that the “COVID shots” are the problem, not the “COVID disease.”
I haven’t heard of these clots in India


