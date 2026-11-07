NOTE: A prior report adjacent to this topic is here.

When you look at the cancer rates for those residing near the Three Mile Island nuclear reactor in 1979 when the “accident” had occurred there, then you find out that that odds ratio (OR) for getting cancer was 1.2:

But an odds ratio (OR) is not exactly the same as a risk ratio (RR), something which tells you the percentage increase. When you adjust the odds ratio with a low, assumed prevalence, then it works out to risk ratio (RR) of 1.19, which is equivalent to a 19% increase in cancer (orange cell):

NOTE: Notice how, if a 20% prevalence had been assumed (Column E), then that odds ratio of 1.2 would be equivalent to a 15% increase in risk from baseline (RR = 1.15).

But something disturbing has been happening in low-income countries after 2020, when the cancer rate had been 148.6 yearly new cases per 100,000:

By 2023, the cancer rate had risen by 16% to 172.3 yearly new cases per 100,000:

The rise in cancer after 2020 is similar to the expected rise in cancer that you would see from a nuclear meltdown. While indirect, the evidence suggests that there is a “depopulation” agenda and that COVID is what allowed for that agenda to be enacted.

Reference

[nuclear meltdowns increase cancer rates by ~19%] — https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/abs/10.2105/AJPH.81.6.719

[“COVID” increased cancer rates by 16% in low-income countries] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/cancer-incidence?tab=line&country=~OWID_LIC