In this prior report, it was revealed that, if voter turnout increases by more than 15% in just one election cycle (typical increase = 4% from last cycle), then that indicates that voter fraud is taking place in the background. Using jumps in turnout, it appears that every midterm since 2018 has been fraudulent — including 2026:

Reference

[past midterm voter turnout back to 2002] — https://uspollingdata.com/news/2026-voter-turnout-forecast/

[2026 voter turnout] — https://election.lab.ufl.edu/2026-general-election-turnout/