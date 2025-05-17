A related post on this topic, dealing with what was known, and when, regarding COVID on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, is here.

On 7 Feb 2020, of those COVID cases with clear onset dates, the onset of the highest number of COVID cases among passengers (blue bars) was found on the Diamond Princess cruise ship:

[click image to enlarge]

Cases with onset dates dwindled after that, as every passenger who was susceptible to COVID had gotten COVID, with the last known onset date for a single passenger being on 15 Feb 2020. By 18 Mar 2020, 7 deaths had been found, all among passengers. Three of them were in the age group of 70-79, and four of them were 80 or above:

Deaths are found at bottom right. If we take the confirmed cases which correspond to the age groups with deaths in them (70-79, and 80-plus), then there were a total of 288 confirmed cases in those groups:

[click image to enlarge]

There were 234 in the age band of 70-79, and there were 54 total above age 80 (once you add the 2 cases in those of age 90 or above to the 52 cases shown in blue). From this we can estimate the “age 70-plus infection fatality rate (or a 70-plus IFR, for short)”:

\(100 * \frac{7 \text{ deaths}}{288\text{ cases}} = 2.43 \text{% IFR (for age 70-plus)} \)

But this IFR for those of age 70 or higher is in the same ballpark as the median flu case fatality rate (CFR) for the most common type of seasonal flu: A(H3N2).

Once you make it up to age 85+, you can face a seasonal flu case fatality rate of 4.76%. While the above mentions case fatality rates (CFR) instead of infection fatality rates (cases should always have symptoms, while infections might not), those who are hospitalized due to symptoms of flu have even higher 30-day, all-cause fatality rates:

The highlighted CFR (1.57%) is for those in the age band of 65-79 and in those labelled as “Octogenarian” they were 80 and above, with an estimated CFR — from outcomes of 41,806 symptomatic cases — of 2.89%.

While these numbers reveal that COVID was worse than the median of seasonal flu in these age groups, it was not very much worse (i.e., it was not more than 2x the seasonal flu, let alone 10x, like Mr. Fauci once proclaimed).

But if it was known, by 18 Mar 2020, that COVID was not more than twice as lethal as the seasonal flu, then why were lockdowns imposed with the promise that they will get lifted for good only when everyone has received an experimental injection?

Reference

[Diamond Princess COVID timeline and cases by age band] — https://id-info.jihs.go.jp/niid/en/2019-ncov-e/9417-covid-dp-fe-02.html

[Three deaths in 70-79 group; four deaths in 80-plus] — Russell TW, Hellewell J, Jarvis CI, van Zandvoort K, Abbott S, Ratnayake R; CMMID COVID-19 working group; Flasche S, Eggo RM, Edmunds WJ, Kucharski AJ. Estimating the infection and case fatality ratio for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) using age-adjusted data from the outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, February 2020. Euro Surveill. 2020 Mar;25(12):2000256. doi: 10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.12.2000256. PMID: 32234121; PMCID: PMC7118348. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7118348/

[Netherlands flu case data by age and type of flu] — McDonald SA, Teirlinck AC, Hooiveld M, van Asten L, Meijer A, de Lange M, van Gageldonk-Lafeber AB, Wallinga J. Inference of age-dependent case-fatality ratios for seasonal influenza virus subtypes A(H3N2) and A(H1N1)pdm09 and B lineages using data from the Netherlands. Influenza Other Respir Viruses. 2023 Jun 19;17(6):e13146. doi: 10.1111/irv.13146. PMID: 37346096; PMCID: PMC10279999. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10279999/

[flu hospitalization outcomes by age] — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1198743X20302184