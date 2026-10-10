The annual federal budget deficit — the “unpaid-for” part of total government spending (the share of spending not covered by revenue) — in 2020 was so large that it represented the yearly income of 82 million persons:

In 2025, the federal deficit was large enough to cover the yearly income of 40 million Americans. But this kind of anti-capitalist government interventionism and overreach was disdained by the original founders of our great nation.

1786

George Washington thought that the inflation from issuing fiat currency (emitting paper money) was un-American, foolish, and even wicked. The Constitutional Convention — in creating the U.S. Constitution — would later stipulate that, inside of the borders of the United States, gold would always remain acceptable as legal tender.

The “American plan” was to create a nation built on reflection and choice — incorporating the wisdom gained by watching how badly and how miserably all of the other republics had failed:

1787

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The inflation that is only possible with fiat currency (paper money) — as well as the socialistic “leveling” of society so as to equalize all incomes at a low level — were thought to be un-American by James Madison, and improper, and even wicked:

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James Madison expected for the federal government to be kept in check, so that it did not grow too big (and creating national debt in the process), because the U.S. Constitution only authorized it to be smaller than the combined governments of any 13 random states (~4x smaller than all 50 current states):

1788

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With 50 state governments comprising ~4x the share of the GDP that the federal government comprises, a vertical separation of powers (“federalism”) would be preserved between the federal government and the state governments — with the state governments being the “bully” and the federal government being the “wimp.”

With a federal government that is constitutionally capped at the size of one-fourth of the sum total of all state governments, overreach is kept in check. Even though the federal government could raise a standing army, state militias would always remain big enough to resist federal government aggression against the states:

As James Madison put it, this is because Americans have the right to be armed, a claim which foreshadowed the Second Amendment:

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Hamilton said that Article V of the U.S. Constitution makes it clear that, if three-fourths (75%) of the several states want an amendment to the U.S. Constitution — such as one forcing the USA onto a Gold Standard, or balanced federal budgets — then they get to have the amendment, and the federal government has no “say” in the process:

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Thomas Jefferson said the federal government should not be allowed to borrow money without simultaneously raising taxes, with a plan to fully pay-off national debt within 20 years, because it is immoral to place debt over the heads of your grandchildren:

1813

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To keep debt down in a safe, lawful, and honest way, Jefferson advocated suppressing bank notes (preventing banks from creating money).

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