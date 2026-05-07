Almost as if there is a quiet civil war going on in America, 46% of the deaths which are occurring among the non-elderly are unnecessary (compared to comparable nations, they were premature):

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In 2021, the U.S. death rate found in those from age 25 to 44 was 3x higher than in comparable nations (top right):

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In 2021, non-elderly U.S. deaths were more than twice what they should have been (red marks added):

The evidence suggests that something nefarious has been going on inside of the USA, as mere medical negligence and the failure to support human life do not appear to be strong enough to create so much age-specific excess death. An earlier report on early death in America referred to the unexplainable early deaths as “Missing Americans”:

Reference

[over a million “missing Americans” during 2021] — https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama-health-forum/fullarticle/2834281