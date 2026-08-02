One of the most egregious claims made by Tony Fauci in his diary is that booster shots, due to being 100% safe, cannot lead to any harm if people take them:

But booster shots were individually every bit as harmful as the individual shots of the primary series — using delayed undulations of excess deaths which tracked very closely with undulations of booster shot uptake. More booster shots in a given month would be followed by a wave of excess death matching the rise in booster shot uptake.

This curious tracking of uptake with later death is analyzed here.

The evidence suggests that Fauci was talking out of both sides of his mouth and was claiming to know things which it was impossible for him to know, just in order to keep the momentum of the pandemic going.

Reference

[video of Fauci grilled in the Senate] — https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/hearings/testimony-of-anthony-fauci/