When comparing the U.S. response to the so-called COVID pandemic versus what was practiced in Sweden, the two “pandemic policies” could not be much farther apart. Mid-2020, Swedish epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, was once put on the hot-seat about making health policy which was only voluntary rather than mandatory.

He said, and this is a paraphrase:

“Judge me in a year.”

Well, four years later, the results are in, and Sweden got it right:

[click to enlarge]

By February of 2022, the accumulation of excess death in Sweden was already below zero — just as if the pandemic had never happened (totally unlike the USA). The results show that the best way to get through a pandemic is to leave people free to adopt the behaviors which they each personally decide to adopt, after they review the evidence.

Reference

[no sustained accumulation of any excess death in Sweden] — https://www.mortality.watch/explorer/?c=USA&c=SWE&ct=monthly&e=1&cs=line&df=2020%2520Mar&dt=2025%2520Aug&sp=esp&ce=1&sl=0