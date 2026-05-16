At 11:39pm on 14 April 1912, the lookout on the cruise ship, Titanic, spots an iceberg several hundred feet ahead:

But if you only have several hundred feet to try to turn or stop a large ship, then you are in trouble. With the biggest oil tanker, it can take 3 miles to bring it to a stop:

The moral of the story is:

If you captain a big ship, then lookout.

A follow-up to this point is: If you pay for lookouts, then be sure to get good ones.

The current captain of the biggest ship-of-state in the world is President Trump. But his circle of advisors may not be giving him the most accurate information needed. A danger can be misinterpreted or mischaracterized, even unwittingly. One big danger that the U.S. faces is China, but this post will be on another danger: easy money.

Easy money policy allows for a nation to be ruled “undemocratically.” Easy money policy allows a government to pay for things that the people would never, willingly, pay for. For example, in the early 1900s, corrupt political machines — e.g., like the “Tweed Ring” of Tammany Hall in New York — paid their thugs for street violence:

If people found out that their taxpayer dollars were going toward the fomenting of street violence, then they might stop paying their taxes. The signal that too much easy money policy is being used is that you end up with inflation.

When advisors to the president tell him what the “inflation situation” is, they might misinterpret or mischaracterize the nature of the danger. They do not want to disrupt the gravy train which allows government to do so many things it was never meant to do (unconstitutional things which were never mentioned in the U.S. Constitution).

While the compensation of professional athletes is one of the least-likely places to discover the true price inflation which is going on in a country, it is still of help. George Carlin made fun of golf because you hit a ball, only to walk over to where it lands, only to hit it again, and then walk over to where it lands again.

George thought that if you never hit the ball, then you would not have to go after it.

But while you might think golf is stupid — because it seems like playing fetch with a dog, which always aimlessly chases after a launched ball — you might even begin to think of taking up golf, if you discovered how big the prize money is:

Back in 1916, you could earn $14,000 in one championship (if you win). But in 2025, you could earn $3.42 million in one championship (if you win). In both instances, the golfer performs the “same work” — but in 2025, the golfer gets paid hundreds of times more than in 1916. It pays to ask if prices are hundreds of times higher now though.

This chart shows the average annual inflation rate for PGA winnings (blue) and for the general prices of things (red). After 1986 though, the method of computing the general prices of things was altered in order to make it easier for government officials to hide or ignore inflation. Official numbers never averaged over 4% after that alteration.

Here is a subtraction of PGA winnings inflation and general price inflation:

The average difference over the years, the average “extra inflation” in the compensation of professional athletes, is 6% above inflation. But if you get 6% above inflation each year, the difference compounds over time:

While it is not true that the official measure of inflation (the Consumer Price Index) understates inflation by 6%, it is true that the official measure of inflation understates inflation by about 1%. Notice that even this small percent will compound itself. In other words, like a ship trying to avoid icebergs, being just 1% off can lead to a crash.

Another signal that the U.S. government is so out-of-control with easy money policy and reckless spending is the overvaluation of the stock market. Warren Buffett popularized the Buffet Indicator — stock market valuation as a percentage of GDP:

While normal values for the Buffett Indicator are 50-to-75 (stock market worth 50%-to-75% of GDP), recent values are over 200 (stock market valued at over 200% of GDP). If the stock market is valued 3x higher than it should be, then there is a possibility for a short-term correction of 67% in stock prices: in one month, they could drop by 67%.

The evidence suggests that the U.S. government should stop spending which was not explicitly outlined in the U.S. Constitution, and that we should return to sound money in the U.S., as stated in the U.S. Constitution — which banned the states from coming up with their own funny money, forcing us all to use gold and silver (sound money).

The evidence suggests that it is 11:39pm, and we have to pray that our lookouts are good enough to spot danger in time.