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Ted's avatar
Ted
4d

I was trained to operate and repair graphic arts technology, in 1974, Deep.

It was photo-offset and photocopy technology , but my first employer also had letterpress (and a functioning Linotype.) Foundational to letterpress, is woodblock. I also learned serigraphy, and made money printing signs and textiles. I also was an apprentice draftsman, using paper, pencil and ink.

In the space of one lifetime, I've gone from woodblock printing on paper, to CAD, Photoshop and now beholding AI deepfake moving images soon to be undistinguishable from truthful, accurate imagery.

This much, I know because I've tracked it for over fifty years; the individual consumer has paid increasing amounts per needful image, since the digital age began. It has always been cheaper to run a print job on a press, than to reproduce imagery on paper with a laser or inkjet printer.

When we look at the entire supply chain marginal and sunk costs, the migration to digital imagery and storage has been of net benefit only to those that have revealed themselves to be oligarchs.

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Dave's avatar
Dave
4d

I forget where I read it, could have been here, but someone looked at the value of the loans taken to build the AI network and what it would take to justify/pay back those loans, and they said the goal must be to take over all manufacturing in the US in order to return a profit. I did not confirm those numbers.

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