NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

The Take Back Our Tech substack recently reported on the electricity use of planned A.I. data centers. An open question is whether these centers are being built so that residential Americans can sit at A.I. prompts and personally use A.I. in order to better their lives — or whether the centers are “not for us” but for a use beyond our use.

Each gigaWatt, supplied continuously for a year, can power over 800,000 households:

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Notice how, in 2025, the electricity use of U.S. data centers was 313,000 gigaWatt-hours (313 teraWatt-hours). If planned A.I. data centers reach the 200 gigaWatt in compute power, then that is enough electricity to power 167 million homes, but in 2025, there were only 135 million homes:

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In other words, the planned electricity use of data centers alone is worth more than all of the residential electricity use in 2025 in all of the country. Another way to interpret this is “It is not for us.” If these data centers are not for us — because they represent an electricity use far beyond what American consumers use — then what are they for?

The proposition with the most explanatory power — the one which completely justifies the additional electricity use — is that the data centers are the infrastructure required in order to implement a “digital prison” where people are tracked and monitored continuously and restricted from accessing their savings if they do wrong.

If someone advocated for natural remedies for upper respiratory infection — rather than advocating for the latest modified-RNA injection — then government could deem that dangerous misinformation and could limit that person’s access to their own banking account, if there were 200 gigaWatts worth of compute power in the USA.

The social credit score system with constant monitoring and tracking is something which could justify the need to have 200 gigaWatts of compute power in the USA. In a Jeopardy game show with the option:

Build a digital prison

The best answer would be:

What is something that you could accomplish with 200 gigaWatts of compute?

Reference

[313 teraWatt-hours used by data centers in 2025] — https://www.businessinsider.com/these-largest-planned-us-ai-data-centers-ranked-by-power-2026-9?op=1

[135 million homes in 2025] — U.S. Census Bureau, Total Households [TTLHH], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TTLHH