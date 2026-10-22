NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.
The Take Back Our Tech substack recently reported on the electricity use of planned A.I. data centers. An open question is whether these centers are being built so that residential Americans can sit at A.I. prompts and personally use A.I. in order to better their lives — or whether the centers are “not for us” but for a use beyond our use.
Each gigaWatt, supplied continuously for a year, can power over 800,000 households:
[click to enlarge]
Notice how, in 2025, the electricity use of U.S. data centers was 313,000 gigaWatt-hours (313 teraWatt-hours). If planned A.I. data centers reach the 200 gigaWatt in compute power, then that is enough electricity to power 167 million homes, but in 2025, there were only 135 million homes:
[click to enlarge]
In other words, the planned electricity use of data centers alone is worth more than all of the residential electricity use in 2025 in all of the country. Another way to interpret this is “It is not for us.” If these data centers are not for us — because they represent an electricity use far beyond what American consumers use — then what are they for?
The proposition with the most explanatory power — the one which completely justifies the additional electricity use — is that the data centers are the infrastructure required in order to implement a “digital prison” where people are tracked and monitored continuously and restricted from accessing their savings if they do wrong.
If someone advocated for natural remedies for upper respiratory infection — rather than advocating for the latest modified-RNA injection — then government could deem that dangerous misinformation and could limit that person’s access to their own banking account, if there were 200 gigaWatts worth of compute power in the USA.
The social credit score system with constant monitoring and tracking is something which could justify the need to have 200 gigaWatts of compute power in the USA. In a Jeopardy game show with the option:
Build a digital prison
The best answer would be:
What is something that you could accomplish with 200 gigaWatts of compute?
Reference
[313 teraWatt-hours used by data centers in 2025] — https://www.businessinsider.com/these-largest-planned-us-ai-data-centers-ranked-by-power-2026-9?op=1
[135 million homes in 2025] — U.S. Census Bureau, Total Households [TTLHH], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TTLHH
I was trained to operate and repair graphic arts technology, in 1974, Deep.
It was photo-offset and photocopy technology , but my first employer also had letterpress (and a functioning Linotype.) Foundational to letterpress, is woodblock. I also learned serigraphy, and made money printing signs and textiles. I also was an apprentice draftsman, using paper, pencil and ink.
In the space of one lifetime, I've gone from woodblock printing on paper, to CAD, Photoshop and now beholding AI deepfake moving images soon to be undistinguishable from truthful, accurate imagery.
This much, I know because I've tracked it for over fifty years; the individual consumer has paid increasing amounts per needful image, since the digital age began. It has always been cheaper to run a print job on a press, than to reproduce imagery on paper with a laser or inkjet printer.
When we look at the entire supply chain marginal and sunk costs, the migration to digital imagery and storage has been of net benefit only to those that have revealed themselves to be oligarchs.
I forget where I read it, could have been here, but someone looked at the value of the loans taken to build the AI network and what it would take to justify/pay back those loans, and they said the goal must be to take over all manufacturing in the US in order to return a profit. I did not confirm those numbers.