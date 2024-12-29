The COVID shots produced by Janssen (J&J) came off the market in 2023:
But you have to ask yourself:
“What took so long?”
At the end of Feb 2021, only 208,590 shots had went out:
But by the end of March, an extra 3.1 million had gone out:
And in the VAERS system for doses administered during that month, there are 466 fatal adverse event reports (AERs):
But that works out to 150.3 fatal AERs per million doses — or approximately 150 times above what is typical for vaccines. Even with 150 times as many fatal AERs as is typical, the J&J shots stayed on the market until 2023. This suggests that political factors were interfering with decisions made by those charged with oversight.
A mere “increase in the propensity to report” does not explain something that is ~150 times larger than it is supposed to be. Averaging from March up to 6 months brings the reporting rate for death down to about 86 fatal AERs per million doses, but that’s still about 86 times higher than what is typical.
Yet Pfizer, although more doses given, had 1250+ deaths reported by Feb 2021. All of them would have been stopped if the regulators had done their jobs!