The COVID shots produced by Janssen (J&J) came off the market in 2023:

But you have to ask yourself:

“What took so long?”

At the end of Feb 2021, only 208,590 shots had went out:

But by the end of March, an extra 3.1 million had gone out:

And in the VAERS system for doses administered during that month, there are 466 fatal adverse event reports (AERs):

But that works out to 150.3 fatal AERs per million doses — or approximately 150 times above what is typical for vaccines. Even with 150 times as many fatal AERs as is typical, the J&J shots stayed on the market until 2023. This suggests that political factors were interfering with decisions made by those charged with oversight.

A mere “increase in the propensity to report” does not explain something that is ~150 times larger than it is supposed to be. Averaging from March up to 6 months brings the reporting rate for death down to about 86 fatal AERs per million doses, but that’s still about 86 times higher than what is typical.