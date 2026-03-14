The 1905 Supreme Court case of Jacobson v. Massachusetts ruled that the state of Massachusetts did not overstep its own authority when it imposed a $5 fine upon Henning Jacobson — after he willfully refused to take a smallpox vaccine. Seven out of nine justices thought that it was not unconstitutional, though 2 justices dissented.

Vaccine advocates may point to that 1905 case as evidence that they ought to be allowed to engage in universal vaccine mandates, at least if the disease is dangerous enough. The rationalization of this relies on something called “utilitarianism.”

Utilitarianism

The most memorable display of utilitarianism in the popular arts is inside of the film, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, when Spock chooses to save the starship and all of the lives of all of the people in it, but exposes himself to a lethal dose of radiation in the process:

Spock: The needs of the many outweigh… Kirk: … the needs of the few … Spock: … or the one.

The phrase, “The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few”, is a hallmark of utilitarianism, and the utilitarian, Bentham, originally communicated it as “the greatest good for the greatest number.” While utilitarianism is billed as if it were an ethic or a morality, it does not have any Theory of the Good, and that disqualifies it.

A genuine system of ethics must be able to define what is good, and it is not sufficient to appeal to “what most people currently think is good” as the answer. This means that Utilitarianism is not a genuine system of ethics, but a formulaic knock-off, instead. It has the superficial features of an ethic, but it has no substance.

In other words, Spock, with all of his logic, was actually “wrong” in giving his reason — even though his behavior was morally correct. The choice which Spock faced was one of guaranteed loss, no matter what he chose, sometimes called a Lifeboat Scenario.

If he did not choose to save the ship and his friends — exposing himself to lethal radiation — then he would have died right along with them. In making the choice that he did, he gained the psycho-spiritual benefit of protecting things of great value.

You do not need to invoke “utilitarianism” to explain Spock’s action, because ethical egoism, or virtue ethics, already perfectly explains what to do in such a Lifeboat Scenario (where everyone ends up drowning).

That 1905 Supreme Court case

When those 7 justices said that they thought it was okay for states to fine people $5 if they do not take a vaccine — as long as the disease, itself, is deadly enough — then one may ask if they were invoking “utilitarianism.” Would they have agreed to sacrificing the few in order to save the many?

The justices were of the opinion that the smallpox vaccine was safe for most people, most of the time. But do states have a right to harm the few in order to help the many? They added a qualification to their ruling which lets us know what they thought about the state taking an action which harms a few people, just to be able to save the rest:

Another way to say what is highlighted above is this:

Even if the disease is dangerous, a state does not have the right to impose a universal vaccine mandate — because expecting to harm a few people, who are particularly susceptible to such harm, is already a deal-breaker.

Instead of having the right to impose universal vaccine mandates, state governments would have to be able to obtain “reasonable certainty” that each and every person given the vaccine was fit to be given the vaccine. In other words, states are not allowed to bypass comprehensive risk-benefit analyses, thereby creating some collateral harm.

Collateral harm from mandatory public policies is not to be allowed to occur. If a state government cannot obtain “reasonable certainty” that the vaccine dose will be safer to take into your body than the threat posed by the disease in question, then their hands are tied — at least according to Jacobson v. Massachusetts (1905).

Reference

[1905 Supreme Court case often cited by vaccine advocates] — https://tile.loc.gov/storage-services/service/ll/usrep/usrep197/usrep197011/usrep197011.pdf