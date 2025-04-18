On April Fool’s Day this year, propaganda expert Nina Jankowicz said that censorship engaged in by the Biden administration was fake news — a false story meant to drum up sympathy with the real bad guys: The free-speech-hating, censorship-happy Republicans who are backing Trump:

But Mark Zuckerberg had already been on the Joe Rogan show, admitting that the Biden administration was threatening FaceBook/Meta in order to get them to censor the speech of political opponents and of any critics of the COVID narrative:

This means that Jankowicz was calling Zuckerberg a liar. If it wasn’t on April Fool’s Day, would her testimony have been any different? Or would she still say that Zuckerberg was merely making things up when he complained that Biden officials were harassing him to take FaceBook posts down and to censor content and people?

Reference

[Jankowicz said that the Biden administration didn’t try to censor any speech] — https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/01/capitol-hill-hearing-biden-censorship-trump

[Zuckerberg had earlier said that the Biden administration tried to censor speech] — https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/zuckerberg-s-covid-19-censorship-remarks-spark-renewed-debate/3449413

[Jankowicz statement which attempts to discredit claims made by Mark Zuckerberg] — https://docs.house.gov/meetings/FA/FA19/20250401/118072/HHRG-119-FA19-Wstate-JankowiczN-20250401.pdf