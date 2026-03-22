Donna and Don of Cowboy Logic, over at Real America’s Voice, just put out a documentary on the protest/demonstration held at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 — where thousands gathered to protest the shady certification of the 2020 election results. It was essentially a timestamped video record.

Here are the notes I took while watching it:

Jan 5

January 5th (day before): Ray Epps loudly proclaims to a crowd that, tomorrow, they should all go into the Capitol building (rather than merely protesting outside of it). Some astute members of the crowd, realizing that he is an agent provocateur (a government-sanctioned crisis actor), shout at him: Fed! Fed! Fed!

Jan 6

11:41 am: Leading protestor Ryan Samsel (first to overturn a barricade) and the future head of the DOJ’s “Capitol Seige Division” — prosecutor Michael Sherwin (in plain clothes) — are spotted close to each other on the streets around the Capitol.

12:16 pm: Trump announces at the rally that they are going to walk down to the Capitol afterwards.

12:23 pm: Proud Boys on the streets around the Capitol are asked what they are about to do next, and they say that they are ready to go back to the Trump rally, because they had just finished their march at the Capitol.

12:30 pm: Ray Epps is seen directing people on the streets toward the Capitol.

12:38 pm: Trump explains at the rally that Mike Pence has to choose to send it back so that they can re-certify.

12:45 pm: A huge crowd was 1 block west of the Capitol. A man in a black ski-mask rushes the barricade but the crowd is yelling at him. Ray Epps is at the front of the crowd, and he talks or whispers into Ryan Samsel’s ear. Moments later, Samsel and others push over the barricade.

12:55 pm: After a second barricade is down, Ryan Samsel is seen talking or whispering to Capitol Police.

12:58 pm: Ray Epps is seen at the front of the crowd at the last gate/barricade. Trump supporter Benjamin Phillips collapses unconscious outside of the Capitol, but no official help arrives for 19 minutes.

1:06 pm: The “Less Lethal” team of officers is ordered to fire upon the protestors. Joshua Matthew Black is hit in the left cheek of his face, and the projectile lodges into the skin of his face — even though that team is officially trained not to shoot at the face.

1:13 pm: Ray Epps is seen talking to officers.

1:17 pm: When an ambulance refused to drive up close, other people ended up carrying Benjamin Phillips’ body in a stretcher for several hundred feet out to the ambulance. He was pronounced dead, leaving behind two children.

1:21 pm: The first use of explosive munitions were fired above the crowd.

1:28 pm: A second man, Kevin Greeson, collapses outside the Capitol, and dies — leaving behind a wife and 5 children.

1:32 pm: CS-gas teargas grenades begin to be used on the protestors.

1:38 pm: Trump’s first tweet urges support for Capitol police and staying peaceful.

1:41 pm: One officer tells others not to let the team lead, Glover, authorize CS-gas.

1:50 pm: Officers are seen launching CS-gas at the protestors.

2:01 pm: Derrick Vargo is pushed off of a Capitol balcony railing by an officer, plunging 25 feet and breaking his ankle.

2:11 pm: The Capital building is first breached, when an unknown man with a 2x4 knocks out a window on the west side of the Capitol.

2:12 pm: Ray Epps sends a text (to his nephew?) bragging that he orchestrated J6.

2:16 pm: The Parliamentarian doors are opened from the inside, allowing protestors in.

2:24 pm: Trump tweets that it looks now as if Pence is letting him down.

2:32 pm: Officers audibly complain that they were being set up to fail.

2:39 pm: DC Metropolitan cops arrive at the Capitol to help out the Capitol Police.

2:40 pm: Officers are heard complaining again about being set up.

~2:45 pm: Ashli Babbitt is shot and killed inside of the Capitol.

2:47 pm: Ray Epps is spotted leaving the Capitol grounds with a few other men.

2:55 pm: Officers begin removing people from inside of the Capitol.

3:00 pm: The “Q’Anon Shaman” (Jake Chansley) seats himself at the head of the Senate and pens a note to Mike Pence.

3:09 pm: Chansley is heard thanking the officers for their patience.

3:22 pm: The first “all-out brawl,” including heavy objects being hurled, between officers and protestors breaks out.

4:17 pm: Trump posts a tweet, but Twitter takes it down.

4:30 pm: A woman, Rosanne Boyland, ends up at the bottom of a pile of people knocked over in the mayhem — and she dies.

5:00 pm: Protestors are leaving the Capitol.

5:10 pm: Remaining protestors are hit with tear-gas and threatened with arrest.

8:00 pm: The Capital is declared secure.

Along with revelations that the FBI had infiltrated the protest with 274 agents dressed in plain clothes, the evidence suggests that J6 was a “set-up” — a government-coordinated “false flag” psy-op meant to dissuade people from looking into whether the 2020 election was rigged in order to get Biden into office.