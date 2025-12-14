When COVID hit Japan in 2020, life expectancy remained high, but after the experimental COVID shots hit Japan, then over half of a year of life expectancy was lost:

In one of these sources (Human Mortality Database), even the 2023 life expectancy in Japan remain far below that of 2020. This is the life expectancy at birth, but you can also view a period life expectancy for people of different ages:

2020

Regardless of age, the year of 2020 was a year of tremendous health in Japan, with the highest-ever life expectancy which had ever been recorded. But then the COVID shots “happened” to Japan:

2022

Each age group lost 0.6 years of life expectancy after the experimental COVID shots rolled out. There is evidence of a “dry tinder” effect where over 100,000 of the most frail persons in Japan die off in 2022 (excess death exceeded 100,000 that year), leaving people who are more hardy and therefore less likely to die for 2023.

2023

The life expectancy “recovered” to the 2020 levels for all but the oldest age group, indicating that — even though they were young — the share of persons who were frail dropped off sharply, leaving the more hardy persons alive. But in the highest age group of age 80, most people are frail, so they were not able to recover to 2020 levels.

The evidence suggests that COVID shots create a pull-forward effect (dry tinder effect), where they speed up the death rate in people who have issues which made them susceptible or frail. This effect could be characterized as “Malthusian-cleansing” — to borrow the phraseology of the better known “ethnic-cleansing.”

Reference

[life expectancy at birth from different sources] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/life-expectancy-at-birth-source-comparison?time=2011..latest&country=~JPN

[period life expectancy at different ages] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/life-expectancy-at-different-ages?time=2011..latest&country=~JPN

[119,000 excess deaths in Japan in 2022] — Devanathan G, Chua PL, Nomura S, Ng CFS, Hossain N, Eguchi A, et al. Excess mortality during and after the COVID-19 emergency in Japan: a two-stage interrupted time-series design. BMJ Public Health. 2025;3:e002357. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmjph-2024-002357