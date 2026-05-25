The Munchkins were living happily, but the Wizard of Oz came by one day to sell them on his new wonder drug:

Munchkin: What do you call it?

Oz: I call it Jellymind.

Munchkin: Wait, hold on. This drug is not going to turn my mind into jelly, is it?

Oz: Oh no. It just takes the edge off, giving at least some aid to at least some people, at least temporarily.

Munchkin: Okay!

The drug was a real hit with the Munchkins, at least at first. But then people started getting into horse-and-buggy accidents on the cobblestone roads. They complained to the Wizard of Oz, but he told them that the solution for the side effects of the drug is to simply take more of the drug, to take the edge off after all of those accidents.

Things got progressively worse for the Munchkins — more drugs, more accidents and setbacks, still more drugs, then even worse problems — and they finally realized that it is better to not take arbitrary shortcuts which had been meant to give at least some aid to at least some people, at least temporarily.

The End

Fast-forward to the USA in the 1950s. In the 1950s, it was discovered that it takes less than 20,000 total pages of federal law in order to successfully manage an advanced nation with over 100 million people in it (less than one page of federal regulation for each 5,000 citizens):

But then progressives came by and they said that some people could get some benefit, at least temporarily, if the body of federal law was allowed to grow beyond the more natural level of 10,000 - 20,000 pages in total. Some folks stood up and warned that implementing controls leads to the implementation of further controls.

The progressives said that they could fix any problem caused by regulation, simply by using more regulation — a miraculous feat which the critics and detractors of the time referred to as a “self-licking ice cream cone.” These detractors said that regulations create special interest groups, who then call for more regulation:

By 2024, the number of pages in the Code of Federal Regulations had surpassed 190,000 pages — and the people of America were suffering economically. They no longer lived under a free enterprise system, but instead lived under a system of patronage and a selective enforcement of the overbearing body of federal law.

But the American people remembered the golden age of the 1950s, so they scrapped the overbearing system using an Article V amendments convention which placed a hard cap on the allowable number of pages of federal law, effectively returning to the public policies of the past, and they lived happily, ever after.

Well, okay, not yet anyway.

Reference

[number of pages of federal regulations (Code of Federal Regulations)] — https://regulatorystudies.columbian.gwu.edu/regstats