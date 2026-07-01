In a prior post, one of the weakest-ever, but most-valid, statistical tests was applied to the comparison of reports of fatality after Moderna shots vs. after flu shots. This post follows-up with an even-more appropriate standard by which to judge whether Moderna shots are comparatively highly-fatal when compared to flu shots.

Because some datasets do not follow a normal distribution, common statistical tests may not be valid when used in order to evaluate them. A “fix” for this situation where data do not follow a bell-shaped curve is to choose-and-use a highly-skewed dataset as the backdrop against which to perform your test.

You first assume the data is very unusual, and then run a test appropriate for unusual data. Instead of forcing the assumption that the data is idealized as being normally distributed, you deliberately utilize a very non-ideal distribution to see if — during that harder way of testing out something — you still find something of significance.

One of the most-”anti-normal” distributions is a standard Gamma distribution with the alpha shape parameter of only 1.1:

[click to enlarge]

With a mean value that is 39% higher than the median value, there is very strong right skew to the data. After taking 5 million random draws from this distribution of values, the highest of 5 million values was still only 13.96 standard deviations above the mean. Now let’s revisit the Moderna vs. Flu Shot data, with 99% confidence, and run the test:

[click to enlarge]

In cell K31, the formula up top shows you how to find the 99% upper bound on the standard deviation from a dataset, using the square root of the degrees of freedom (10) multiplied by sample variance (0.048), divided by the critical Chi-squared value (2.156) which has 0.995 of the distribution lying to the right of it.

Using that highest-plausible estimate of the standard deviation, along with the fatal reporting rate for Moderna of 33.7 fatal reports per million doses, you find out that Moderna is still 14.21 standard deviations above the mean fatal reporting rate for flu shots. In 5 million random draws, a value that extreme was never found.

This indicates that the probability (p-value) is less than 1 in 5 million (<0.0000002). Using a method of testing which is appropriate to the data at hand — because it is appropriate for an overwhelming majority of all possible datasets which you ever come across in the world — Moderna shots were shown to be comparatively lethal.

Reference

[251.85 million Moderna doses in USA by 22 Mar 2023] — OWID. https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations

[8,487 Moderna death reports in USA up to March 2023] — MedAlerts. https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php

[yearly uptake of flu shots] — CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/hcp/vaccine-supply/vaccine-supply-historical.html