A theory about mRNA shots is that they can make you electro-sensitive, so that getting exposed to electromagnetic fields (EMFs) after taking mRNA shots might lead to dire consequences. Another theory is that COVID, itself, was “facilitated” with EMFs, and that 5G towers helped to spread sickness throughout the land.

And a third theory, the one most salacious, is that mRNA shots turn your body into a radiofrequency antenna, so that signals can be sent into and detected coming out of your body. Rumors abound about people finding Bluetooth signals in graveyards, each with a unique MAC address. Regardless of the theories, EMFs can be harmful.

When we use cell phones, we hold them closest to the frontal and temporal lobes of our brains:

If cell phones cause cancer, then it will be expected that they cause a disproportionate amount of cancer in the frontal and temporal lobes. This was the purpose for an investigation in South Korea regarding cell phone subscriptions and lobe-specific brain cancer:

Here are age-specific death rates from combined frontal and/or temporal lobe brain cancer for the USA:

Age 25-34

For the age band of 25-34, death rates from frontal and/or temporal lobe brain cancer at least doubled during and after the rollout of mRNA vaccines along with several new 5G cell towers.

Age 35-44

The death rate from these cancers in the age band of 35-44 almost doubled.

Age 45-54

The age band of 45-54 experienced a doubling of the death rate from these cancers.

Age 55-64

The death rate also doubled for the age band of 55-64.

Age 65-74

The death rate also doubled for the age band of 65-74.

Age 75-84

And the death rate also doubled for the age band of 75-84.

The evidence suggests that an environmental trigger which took place during the COVID fiasco has resulted in at least a near-doubling of brain cancer deaths from lobes most-suceptible to exposure to EMFs. No cancer rate should ever double in a few years, so genetic factors can be ruled out (only environment could create this).

Reference

[Brain lobes] — https://pressbooks.online.ucf.edu/lumenpsychology/chapter/reading-parts-of-the-brain/

[age-specific death rates by cause] — Multiple Cause of Death (Final). https://wonder.cdc.gov

[significant correlation to frontal and temporal lobe brain cancer] — Moon J. The relationship between radiofrequency-electromagnetic radiation from cell phones and brain tumor: The brain tumor incidence trends in South Korea. Environ Res. 2023 Jun 1;226:115657. doi: 10.1016/j.envres.2023.115657. Epub 2023 Mar 10. Erratum in: Environ Res. 2023 Jul 1;228:115890. doi: 10.1016/j.envres.2023.115890. Erratum in: Environ Res. 2023 Aug 15;231(Pt 1):116166. doi: 10.1016/j.envres.2023.116166. PMID: 36906274. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935123004498