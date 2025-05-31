Over at Naomi Wolf’s substack Naomi said something that rattled my cage. She said that it is good to keep the pressure on elected or appointed government magistrates, even if they are your friends (even if they are the Good Guys). She said that, even though they got elected or appointed, they still need a grassroots base speaking up.

In short, she said that us good citizens need to harp on the Good Guys in office, at least a little bit, in order to provide a counter-weight to the pressure that they will be getting from corrupt lobbyists, policy wonks, and cut-throat deep-state operatives. After thinking about it some, it turns out she is right! They need us to stay loud!

In an effort to gently criticize our new and well-respected FDA Commissioner, Marty Makary, I will address the population attributable risk of talcum powder and ovarian cancer. In doing so, I risk ostracism by being a Debbie-Downer and by complaining, even though Commissioner Makary is moving the needle in the correct direction.

There are more issues with talc than just ovarian cancer, but it is arguably the largest issue — and it is the primary one cited by Commissioner Makary in his opening remarks. The FDA Expert Panel on Talc recently cited a robust odds ratio of 1.3 for ovarian cancer for those who repeatedly get exposed to talc.

The relative risk — formed by incorporating background incidence along with the odds ratio — would be about 1.29 (i.e., a 29% increase in baseline risk for ovarian cancer). But what is the baseline risk? Here is the lifetime risk of ovarian cancer:

The lifetime risk of ovarian cancer is 1.1%, and if half of the cases of ovarian cancer are directly attributable to exposure to talc — which is a generous presumption — then the ovarian cancers prevented yearly would be about 3,000 a year. While this is a step in the right direction, don’t forget that over 2 million general cancers will occur.

Preventing 3,000 out of 2 million cancers is a step in the right direction, but small.

Though everyone needs to build on successes and gain the momentum required to get the really big stuff done, the cancers prevented by removing talc will only be a small minority of the preventable cancers. For example, Hardell and Carlberg found that 6% of gliomas were directly attributable to long-term cell phone use on the same side:

And overall, they found an odds ratio for brain cancers of 1.49:

But it is conceded that cutting down on the use of smart devices is a project that is expected to get a whole lot of pushback from industry insiders — much more pushback than you would ever get by banning talc from products. Glyphosate is another example product which can cause cancer, but removing it would be hard.

And the elephant in the room is the mRNA shots, which can explain why several types of cancers have been found in a late or advanced stage more and more often in the 4- or 5-year intervals ending in 2021 — with average annual percentage change (AAPC) running from 1% to 6%:

0.94% more late-stage colon cancer each year

1.59% more late-stage breast cancer each year

3.05% more late-stage rectal cancer each year

3.17% more late-stage cervical cancer each year

6.01% more late-stage prostate cancer each year

While we can hope that Commissioner Makary will use the momentum from going after talc in order to go after even bigger things — bigger things responsible for 10 times more cancers — let’s also not forget to gently-but-consistently criticize these positive steps by keeping them in perspective. They need us to remain loud.

Reference

[6% of gliomas directly attributable to long-term, same-side, cell phone use] — Hardell L, Carlberg M. Lost opportunities for cancer prevention: historical evidence on early warnings with emphasis on radiofrequency radiation. Rev Environ Health. 2021 Feb 17;36(4):585-597. doi: 10.1515/reveh-2020-0168. PMID: 33594846. https://www.degruyterbrill.com/document/doi/10.1515/reveh-2020-0168/html

[glyphosate, fluoride, and EMFs can mess with your mitochondria] — McCully KS. Environmental Pollution, Oxidative Stress and Thioretinaco Ozonide: Effects of Glyphosate, Fluoride and Electromagnetic Fields on Mitochondrial Dysfunction in Carcinogenesis, Atherogenesis and Aging. Ann Clin Lab Sci. 2020 May;50(3):408-411. PMID: 32581036. https://www.annclinlabsci.org/content/50/3/408.long

[many late stage cancers are on the rise] — https://progressreport.cancer.gov/diagnosis/stage