As reported by The Defender, the link between early acetaminophen (Tylenol) and autism is so suggestive that to ignore it would be an instance of irresponsible parenting. This post will add to the evidence of a link from acetaminophen to autism, mediated via glutathione, something required for the antioxidant enzyme:

Glutathione Peroxidase (GPX)

When neurotypical kids are compared to kids with autism, the autistic kids have levels of glutathione peroxidase that are reduced from baseline by an astonishing 83%:

The other antioxidant enzyme above, superoxide dismutase (SOD), was also significantly reduced in autism, and the three markers of oxidative damage listed in the table are serum Cytochrome C, serum malondialdehyde (MDA), and serum nitric oxide (NO). Notice how MDA in autism is off-the-charts, at almost 4x what is normal.

One theory could be that an early disturbance of glutathione metabolism — such as by an environmental insult with acetaminophen — then sets up an alteration in glutathione handling moving forward, preventing the body from developing a protective level of glutathione peroxidase, like normal kids have.

This would then form a possibly-permanent set-point of “over-oxidation” — rather than maintaining the delicate balance of oxidation and reduction found inside of healthy human bodies. The evidence suggests that taking Tylenol while pregnant, if it is not medically necessary, is an instance of irresponsible parenting.

Reference

Shareef AA, Kheder AH, Albarzinji N, Karim KJ, Smail SW, Mahmood AA, Amin K. Oxidative markers and SOD variant: predictors of autism severity and susceptibility. Future Sci OA. 2025 Dec;11(1):2483628. doi: 10.1080/20565623.2025.2483628. Epub 2025 Mar 31. PMID: 40160095; PMCID: PMC11959902. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11959902/