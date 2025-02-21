John Beaudoin — known on Substack as “Coquin de Chien” (“bad dog”) — has blazed the trail regarding the sharp spike in acute kidney deaths following the COVID shots. This analysis supplements his findings by performing the official CDC disproportionality analysis, but using a broader category than just acute kidney failure.

For fatal adverse event reports (AERs) that involve the kidneys and/or the urinary tract, COVID shot reports led to a safety signal for those of working age, one which was strong in 2021, strong enough to be make it onto CDC’s radar:

[click to enlarge]

In cell H3, you can see the 396 fatal kidney/urinary AERs for COVID shots in 2021 for those of working age (18-64). Just below, you see the sum of all fatal kidney/urinary AERs for all shots for all years from 2002-2019 in the same age band. The 95% lower bound (L14) on the Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) was 2.80; a solid Safety Signal.

For 2022, the 26 fatal kidney/urinary AERs failed to maintain a strong Safety Signal after adjustments were made for the variability in the estimate (using the 95% lower bound instead of the central estimate of PRR = 2.31). CDC would have still made a note about this, because it said it takes note of all PRR values above 2.00.

One wonders if CDC had performed similar analyses, but then merely chose not to report on them. Here are the fatal COVID shot AERs which cited kidney/urinary:

And here are the corresponding reports from prior years:

Both 2002 and 2019 are left out because there were no fatal kidney/urinary AERs those years in this age band. Notice how it was never the case that more than 4 fatal kidney/urinary reports came in in any given year— at least before COVID shots rolled out.

Reference

[VAERS database search tool] — https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php