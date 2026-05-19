Some philosophers and scientists and pundits think that you cannot know things, but they are victims of philosophical bankruptcy started by the skeptics and carried through to today. One of Earth’s first skeptics was Heraclitus, who said that everything was in “flux” (everything changes). With everything being in flux, you can never know a thing.

Heraclitus said that you cannot step into the same river twice because, by the time you try to enter it again, it has changed (some of the original water has flowed from where it was). But Aristotle saw through this nonsense and noticed that, whenever there is a change anywhere, it is a change in a previously-existing thing.

The change then, alters a thing without completely destroying its identity or nature. As an apple rots, it is still an apple as it undergoes the process of change. In fact, if you are careful enough, you could still get a good bite from a rotting apple, and, though it is not recommended, it would still be a bite from an apple.

The apple remains an apple throughout the process of change. Here is a short exchange to reveal the predicament:

Dad: Why are you crying, son?

Little Johnny Know-enough: My professor told me that I cannot know things, because of my puny little human brain. He said that no one knows things.

Dad: Well, professors are sometimes very wrong, Johnny. For instance, you could have raised your hand in class and asked him if he really knew it to be true that people cannot know things. That’s called a refutation via reductio ad absurdum, and it is something capable of establishing 100% certainty on a given matter.

Little Johnny Know-enough: Oooo, I should have done that! Alright, Dad, check this out. My professor said that, with my puny little human brain, that I could not even tell the difference between 22/7 and pi (~3.14) — that value derived when you divide the circumference of a circle by the diameter of that circle.

Dad: Alright, son. Let’s prove your philosophy professor wrong. Using long-division, what is 22/7 out to the 4th decimal place?

Little Johnny Know-enough [working it out on scratch paper]: Stopping at the 4th decimal place, I have 22/7 = 3.1428.

Dad: Okay, while that is not perfect knowledge regarding what 22/7 is, it turns out that humans do not require perfect knowledge in order to obtain perfect certainty.

Little Johnny Know-enough: Whoa, that’s deep! And we don’t know pi perfectly either, right?

Dad: That’s right, but as I said, total omniscience — or knowing something perfectly — is completely irrelevant to knowledge and certainty. Let’s use the method of deriving pi which the ancient Greek mathematician Archimedes came up with 2,300 years ago. Here it is:

Dad: So far, we are still not able to differentiate between pi and 22/7, because your value of 3.1428 falls in between the lower and upper bounds of pi. But if we keep doubling the sides of the polygon, then the estimate’s boundaries narrow. Check out the upper limit on what it is that pi can possibly be, after a 96-sided polygon is used:

Little Johnny Know-enough: We did it, Dad! Without knowing pi fully, and without knowing 22/7 fully, we proved that they are two different entities in the world — because even just 4 decimals on 22/7 comes out to 3.1428, which is already larger than the largest possible value of pi of ~3.14271460. Thanks, Dad!

Dad: Sure think, kiddo.

The End

The moral of the story is that complete and full knowledge of a given topic is not necessary for a complete understanding of the topic. If thoughts are put together in the right way, with uncertainties accounted for, you can reach conclusions about both what is true of the world, and what must be done if trying to create good in the world.

Not every problem is as easy as it is to differentiate two values which both begin with 3.14, but that just means more work and mental discipline is required if we want the certainty which is attainable. Don’t let people tell you that we cannot know things. It is almost always a set-up so that they can convince you to try out “their new thing.”

When Anthony Fauci said the equivalent of:

Let’s try mandatory face-masks, because we cannot know for certain that they do not work well in containing the spread of respiratory viruses!

Then be ready to push-back on that type of nonsense.