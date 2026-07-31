NOTE: La Cosa Nostra was the name for the Sicilian Mafia

When it was originally discovered that 5 crime families ran New York (Bonnano, Columbo, Gambino, Genovese, and Luchese), then the FBI put together a flow chart to reveal the organizational aspects of “the Mob.” As we discover who was behind COVID, we can utilize the framework. A first step is placing Fauci where he goes:

The evidence suggests that Fauci is a “Capo” — a made member of the organization who has rank over soldiers. The top of the organization could be one person but might be a group of persons. While evidence suggests that Bill Gates was higher up the totem pole (having greater control of outcomes) than Fauci, it is not clear how high.

If Fauci’s placement shifts up by one level, then Fauci becomes Consigliere (the #3 man in the crime family) and Gates remains the Underboss of the “criminal organization” which brought us COVID.

There is a very small chance that Bill Gates (or Klaus Schwab) is “the top dog of COVID,” as though it cannot be confirmed, it also cannot be denied. By design, things get murky at the top. We may have to resign ourselves to the possibility that we may never find out who the “top dog of COVID” was, although we can find out #2 and #3.

While the top dog is the source of initiation and direction, the #2 and #3 members of the organization are required to implement the action — something which leaves a physical trail of evidence, allowing us to eventually uncover their identities.