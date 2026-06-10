NOTE: A prior post on this topic is here.

When 19 updates on the L.A. Mayoral race are analyzed, the first update is weighted most heavily, because 36% of all votes in all 19 updates came in on that very first one:

This means that the first update will be the most representative of the actual situation on the ground, such as the relative support for one candidate over another candidate. But check out the support for Raman as a ratio to the support for Pratt:

As can been seen at left — when the ballot count was already 36% of the grand total ballot count (most-representative batch) — support for Raman was about 75% as high as support for Pratt. But then later counts consistently show Raman with twice the support that was going to Pratt. This is a signature of “election-stealing.”

Within different samples from a population, ratios between any two things will “move around somewhat” above and below the overall average ratio of those two things: such as the ratio of population support for Raman vs. for Pratt. But with a baseline ratio of 0.75 (support for Raman is 75% of support for Pratt), later ratios became anomalies.

In a future installment, I will explore the historic record of the evolution of such ratios.

Reference

[19 updates] — https://theballotbook.com/results/county/Los%20Angeles/los-angeles-city-primary-nominating-election-mayor

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